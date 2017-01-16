Search

First Polish navy ship at British port in three years comes to Portsmouth

The Polish navy's ORP Kontradmiral Xawery Czernicki visited Portsmouth.

THE flag of a Polish warship flew at a British port for the first time in three years.

The ship, the ORP Kontradmiral Xawery Czernicki, was a guest of the Royal Navy at Portsmouth Naval Base.

It is the first time a ship from the country’s navy has stopped at a British port in more than three years.

The Czernicki’s crew were in the city briefly to learn about the navy’s mine-hunting tactics.

The foreign ship is to lead a Nato mine countermeasures task group in the Mediterranean

Lieutenant Commander Piotr Adamczak said: ‘This is my second time in Portsmouth with the navy, my first was 22 years ago  as a naval cadet on the sail training ship Iskar.

‘Portsmouth has very special memories for me, in particular visiting HMS Victory.’

