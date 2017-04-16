Search

Former HMS Hermes sailor launches £15m bid to convert warship into Portsmouth concert venue

Indian navy ship INS Viraat, formerly HMS Hermes, before she was decommissioned from the Indian fleet in 2016.

A FORMER sailor has launched a bid to return HMS Hermes to Portsmouth in a reported £15m scheme, it has been reported.

The former naval aircraft carrier, which was the Falklands flagship, was due to be converted into a 600-room floating resort in India, complete with five restaurants, a nightclub and swimming pools.

That plan was scrapped late last year, condemning the 24,000-tonne vessel to the scrapheap.

But now former HMS Hermes sailor Andy Trish has told the Mail on Sunday he plans to pay out £500,000 of his own cash to bring the ship back to Portsmouth.

He wants the ship to be a tourist attraction, play host to concerts and have office space.

‘I want to own the ship as a private concern and I will buy her directly from the Indian government. I am not looking for any money from the UK Government at all. I believe I could make it work as a business,’ he told the newspaper.

According to the national newspaper it would cost £5m to buy, £5m to tow to Portsmouth and £5m to turn her into offices and a museum at the city’s dockyard.

