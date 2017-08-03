Gloves are off as HMS Sultan engineers sting like a bee

HMS Sultan’s boxing squad demonstrated their skill in the ring at the DCTT Inter-College Boxing Championship.

The first year of the competition, the event was hosted in Blandford, with nine bouts of two three-minute rounds, with four of HMS Sultan’s engineers stepping between the ropes.

ET ME Connor McLellan who won by first round referee stoppage, and ETs Michael Stappard and Kevin Dring who both won by points decision – with a loss by referee stoppage for ET Joseph Bartlett.

The team was coached to victory by Petty Officer physical trainer Peter Oswald and Errol Thompson.

PO Oswald said: ‘As Sultan’s boxing coaches, we could not be prouder.

‘The lads have spent so much time in the gym over recent months working towards this event, not only training in the evenings but also early in the morning.

‘To come away with victory on the army’s home soil made the victory even sweeter and the lads should be very proud.’