HMS Ocean gets boost in medical recruits for Caribbean mission

A MEDICAL team were flown on board HMS Ocean as it sailed for the Caribbean.

The team of 10 medical staff, which including a surgeon and an anaesthetist joined the ship’s crew as it arrived in Gibraltar.

Surgeon Commander Anthony Lambert said: ‘We do not know yet what might be required of us when we get to the Caribbean but we will be ready, willing and able to do whatever is needed.

‘We have an expert team which has joined up with the Ocean’s medical team.’

The ship was about to take on the role of flagship to the Standing NATO Maritime Group in the Mediterranean when she was re-tasked.

During the journey, the whole ship’s company have been given top up first aid training and daily refresher courses are being held in the hangar.

Sarah Hart, petty officer medical assistant aboard HMS Ocean said: ‘Our medical training will be concentrated on thinking about potential injuries. A lot of the people on board are new and fresh out of training.’