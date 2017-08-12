Museum to tour festival

PORTSMOUTH’S D-Day Museum will be appearing at Victorious Festival later this month.
The museum is currently running a pop-up service while a £5m renovation project is ongoing at the museum – which is set to reopen in 2018.
