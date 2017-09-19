New breakfast club launches in Portsmouth to help lonely veterans

Have your say

A CHARITY is launching a new breakfast club to help ease the loneliness of isolated veterans.

Portsmouth Age UK will be launching its new monthly club on Thursday, October 12.

Taking place in the group’s hub at the Bradbury Centre, in Kingston Road, Buckland, the morning is aimed at giving veterans from all services a place to go.

Kandy Lucas, social isolation manager at the charity, said: ‘I have been out to see people who literally have no-one.

‘They might have family but they don’t live near them. These veterans can be very lonely. We just want to help.’

The club comes on the back of the charity’s military befriending service, where younger veterans befriend older ex-service personnel.

The first breakfast club takes place from 9am to 11am. People need to book in advance, the charity advised.

For more details on the activity, call 023 9288 3506 or email kandy.lucas@ageukportsmouth.org.uk