New warship is named during navy ceremony

CELEBRATIONS have taken place to mark the naming of the Royal Navy’s newest warship.

HMS Medway was officially named by her sponsor, Lady Wendy Fallon – whose husband is defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon – during a ceremony at BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard in Glasgow.

The ship is the latest in a new line of five River-class off-shore patrol vessels and will be based in Portsmouth.

Sir Michael said: ‘From counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling to securing the UK’s borders, HMS Medway will help keep Britain safe.’

The 90-metre ship is expected to enter service in 2019.

Medway has a crew of 58 and is equipped with a 30mm cannon and flight deck capable of accommodating a Merlin helicopter, allowing it to undertake vital counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling operations.

Displacing around 2,000 tonnes, she has a maximum speed of around 24 knots and can sail 5,500 nautical miles without having to re-supply.

She is the 10th ship to bear the name since the 1690s.