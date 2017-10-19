Portsmouth sailor praised for his ground-breaking new tech on HMS Queen Elizabeth

A TALENTED sailor has scooped a top award for his efforts in making the Royal Navy’s biggest-ever warship a more effective fighting machine.

Electronic Technician (WE) Daniel Gibbs, of Portchester, has been praised after he created a ground-breaking mapping system that can detect errors on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

His design can pinpoint defects in the ship’s complex network management systems, which controls more than 900 devices on the ship, making it easier for engineers to fix them.

The 29-year-old’s efforts have now earned him the prestigious Herbert Lott Innovation and Invention Award, presented by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, that celebrates naval excellence.

Lieutenant Commander Simon Blois, senior weapons engineer on the ship, said: ‘His enduring contribution towards HMS Queen Elizabeth and the establishment of a user friendly way of monitoring the network infrastructure is entirely unique.

‘He stands out as an excellent example to all our engineering technicians within the ship and the Royal Navy.’

Chief Petty Officer Matt Whitehead, networks group head, said the new system would be rolled out to Queen Elizabeth’s sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales. He said: ‘ET Gibbs has created a vital tool that will be utilised across both the Queen Elizabeth class carriers, ensuring a lasting legacy which will endure.’

ET Gibbs said: ‘I am proud to have been able to work on the navy’s most advanced warship during her build phase and make a lasting contribution to the nation’s flag ship.’