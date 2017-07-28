Portsmouth trade to boom with foreign sailors’ visit

THOUSANDS of American sailors will give Portsmouth a ‘significant economic boost’, a council leader has claimed.

Councillor Donna Jones said the arrival of more than 5,000 international sailors is set to shore up the coffers of pubs, clubs and shops over the weekend.

The Portsmouth City Council boss – who last night wined and dined with military chiefs on USS George HW Bush, said: ‘This is one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world and having over 6,000 sailors in Portsmouth for the next couple of days will have a significant boost to our city’s economy, particularly in the pubs, clubs, restaurants and shops.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming our American guests and really hope they enjoy their stay.’