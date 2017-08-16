Search

READERS' PICTURES: HMS Queen Elizabeth

8/8/17 171043- QE Discussion at Trafalgar Gate, Portsmouth. Sam Lockwood, QEC Maintenance Engineer at the Amutiny Centre. Photography by Habibur Rahman PPP-170908-002128006

WATCH: The big role Portsmouth apprentices played in the HMS Queen Elizabeth project

0
Have your say

Here's a selection of pictures sent to us by readers after HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in Portsmouth today.

Our thanks to everyone who contributed images.

Picture by Angie Aird

Picture by Angie Aird