Royal Navy’s new warships to us ‘AI assistants’

BRITAIN’S next generation of naval commanders will go into battle supported by computer ‘assistants’ sailing warships with a ‘mind’ of their own, the head of the Royal Navy has revealed.

Admiral Sir Philip Jones, the First Sea Lord, said the planned new Type 31e frigates would come complete with app-based tools able to access the ship’s data using touch screen displays and voice-controlled systems along the lines of Apple’s Siri ‘intelligent personal assistant’.

He said: ‘This is not a gimmick or a fad. As modern warfare becomes ever faster, and ever more data driven, our greatest asset will be the ability to cut through the deluge of information to think and act decisively.

‘Under Project Nelson, the Royal Navy aims to develop a ship’s ‘mind’ at the centre of our warships and headquarters to enable rapid decision making in complex, fast moving operations.’

The navy chief made his comments during the biennial Defence and Security Equipment the world’s biggest arms fair held in the huge ExCel centre in London’s docklands.