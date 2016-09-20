Sailor denies sex assault

A Royal Navy officer has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of a woman at a military training college.

Sub Lieutenant David Perry denied the offence during a short hearing at Portsmouth Naval Base’s court martial centre.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on July 5 last year.

Judge Advocate Robert Hill ordered the 25-year-old, who previously served aboard the Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond but who is currently based at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth, to stand trial on February 13 next year.