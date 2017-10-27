School garden renovation

Have your say

A GROUP of naval trainees helped to renovate a school’s garden after it was vandalised.

Weapons engineer trainees from HMS Collingwood trimmed the overgrown shrubbery at Lee-on-the-Solent Infants School and helped to clear broken glass from the outdoor classroom and remove a picnic table from a nature pond.

Engineering technician Daniel Hart said: ‘We really like doing this as it’s great to be able to make a difference.’

The sailors also cleared the surface of weed from the pond which was having an adverse impact on the wildlife.

School site manager Steve Searle said: ‘Since I joined the school in January, I’ve made a long list of the jobs I wanted to do but it’s difficult even with support from staff and parents.

‘This visit will make a huge difference, it takes me a week to fill a skip and these lads have done it in an hour.’