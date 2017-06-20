Sea trials start after minehunter’s ‘record’ refit

SEA trials have begun for a newly-upgraded minehunter – four months early.

HMS Brocklesby has spent more than a year in refit inside the Minor War Vessels Centre of Specialisation at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Thanks to the new centre, BAE Systems engineers have been able to work on Brocklesby round-the-clock, completing the ship’s makeover in record time.

Their efforts mean she will now return to the fleet four months earlier than Hunt Class vessels in similar programmes.

David Mitchard, the managing director, maritime services BAE Systems said: ‘The work carried out on board HMS Brocklesby is the largest refit programme for a Royal Navy minehunter we have undertaken, so to begin her sea trials four months earlier than any previous upkeep for a Hunt Class vessel is a terrific achievement.’

Brocklesby had her entire propulsion system replaced, including machinery controls and surveillance systems.

Other upgrades include an overhaul of her chilled water plant, new propellers and improved galley.

HMS Quorn is the latest vessel to be based inside the minehunter engineering hub. She arrived in December.