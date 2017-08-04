Sultan to host event for blind veterans

Have your say

HMS Sultan is holding a summer camp sports day for blind veterans next week.

On Monday, blind veterans from across the UK will flock to the base for a programme of activities.

The veterans will gather within the Hampshire naval engineering training establishment for a whole week.

The base is promising a programme packed full of fun and exciting activities designed to challenge stereotypes and encourage those who suffer from sight loss to make the most of every opportunity life brings.

Basketball, hockey and a penalty shoot-out will all be on the agenda for the sports day, with veterans also trying their hand at crazy golf, gliding and archery.

The Blind Veterans UK Summer Camp has been successfully hosted by HMS Sultan since 1996 following the closure of HMS Daedalus.

Many of the field gunners who were associated with supporting the event before the move continue to be involved.