Tributes paid to women sailors killed during the war

TRIBUTES have been paid to women sailors who were killed during the Second World War.

Members of the Association of the Wrens gathered in Portsmouth to pay their respects to the 22 members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service who died in the sinking of SS Aguila.

The transport ship was on its way to Gibraltar in 1941 when a torpedo fired from a German U-boat blasted into it, causing it to sink.

And to mark the tragedy, members of the Association of the Wrens have created a Remembrance garden in Guildhall Square.

The tribute features crosses with poppies on them to mark all those women serving in the Royal Navy to die during the Second World War.

Today there will be a two-minute silence in Guildhall to mark Armistice Day.