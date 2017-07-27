Search

WATCH: USS George HW Bush draws onlookers to Stokes Bay

The American aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush proved an instant attraction when she anchored in the Solent today.

Sightseers arrived at Stokes Bay in Gosport to admire the 100,000 warship, which is visiting for the next few days.

USS George HW Bush off Stokes Bay

