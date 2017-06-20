Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree near Petersfield

A DRIVER has been left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree near Petersfield.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa came off the road on the B2070 between Sheet and Rake, mounted the embankment and collided with the tree.

Officers were called at 3.15am this morning and closed the road.

The 22-year-old male driver was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit have been carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Rebecca Hodge said: ‘We know that this happened in the early hours of the morning when there were not many other vehicles around but if you were out driving in this area at this time and saw a silver Corsa we would really like to speak to you.

‘Any information you have could help us establish what happened to cause this collision which has left a young man in a life-threatening condition.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt Hodge on 101, quoting 44170234216, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.