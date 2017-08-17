A-LEVELS- UPDATED: Schools and colleges report early results

TEENAGERS across the area are today nervously opening the envelope that will tell them their A-level results.

The News has reporters at schools and colleges across the area, and some early results have started to come through.

Students at the merged Havant and South Downs College receiving their results this morning Picture: Tamara Siddiqui

The newly-merged Havant and South Downs College says it has seen an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 43 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades.

Principal Mike Gaston said: ‘I am absolutely delighted with these outstanding results.

‘Congratulations to all our A-level students for their tremendous hard work and determination and to our staff for their dedication and commitment.’

Meanwhile Portsmouth College has seen 97 per cent of students gain A* to E - a pass - while 47 per cent of students saw A* to B grades.

Louie Morris, 18, from Fareham at Highbury College

Liam King, 18 from Cosham, was left ecstatic after scooping an A* in economics and two As in maths and further maths.

He said: ‘I really could not sleep at all last night due to worrying. So not getting a minute’s sleep but then to see how I’ve done has really left me feeling elated.’

Liam is off to the University of Southampton to study economics.

He said: ‘for me, I’ve always been naturally drawn to economics and they’ve got stunning facilities so it was a no-brainer.’

Steve Frampton, the college principal said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with how we have done this morning and I am so proud of our students and the staff. We have managed to get a student from all but one of the city’s secondary schools into a Russell Group university this year and that is just fantastic news for the city and its future.’

Louie Morris, 18, from Fareham is over the moon after bagging a place at Plymouth University to study documentary photography.

He aced his photography course at Highbury College, scoring an A at A-level.

He said: ‘I just can’t believe it. I am so, so happy as it’s been my dream to study photography and I love that part of the country.

‘I was really sold on the course and really just can’t wait to get started.’

Tess Cole, managing director of education skills at Highbury College, looking specifically at A-levels said: ‘Things are looking very promising for us this morning. We have had a very good year and the individual results are looking very positive for us and some students have done fantastically well and are progressing towards university.’

St John’s College in Portsmouth said 93 per cent of students scored A* to E, while 51 per cent earned A* to B grades.

Bay House School saw 90 per cent of students obtain grades A*-C, meaning that the vast majority of students secured their first choice university places.

One of those was William Parker, who lives in Redbouse Park Gardens. He achieved A*, A*, A, A in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry, and is now going to Durham to study theoretical physics.

William said: ‘The exams went a lot better than last year - all the work has really paid off.

‘The celebrations start here for us all now!’

St Vincent College also bucked the national trend, with an increase in the number of students achieving grades A*-C.

Megan Bourne, from Worthing Avenue, who studied maths, further maths and English literature and language, securing A*, A, A.

Megan said: ‘I thought the exams went awful, to be honest, so I’m shocked by the results.

‘I’m going off to Bath to study maths and am really looking forward to it. I’ve really liked it here at St Vincent College, they’ve helped me so much and I can’t thank them enough.’

At Fareham College there was an overall pass rate of 98.9 per cent on the Level 3 Btec course, and 20 per cent of students achieved a triple distinction star – the equivalent A star.

Principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘We are really pleased with this year’s results. Sixty three per cent got high grades which is really great and I think it is a reflection of our high quality teaching and the investments from the college.

‘I think on top of success of the students, we as a whole college have been successful.’