An ‘outstanding’ surprise!

Turtles Day Nursery in Hilsea is celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.

Manager Sally Robinson said: ‘I was very shocked and quite taken aback when she said we were outstanding and I am very chuffed.’

Ofsted inspector Tiffany Morris wrote in her report: ‘Staff work extremely hard to provide highly successful transitions within the nursery and with others, such as local schools, to prepare children for their next stages in learning.

‘The manager has extremely high expectations of herself, her staff and the children.’

The nursery, which shares premises with a rugby club, have 65 children on its roll, aged up to five.

Sally added: ‘I want for those children what I would want for my own.

‘I always praise my staff and the children are praised all the time so no-one says I am doing a good job – so it was so nice to be recognised and it was massively humbling.’