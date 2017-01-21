Bellringers looking forward to VIP visit

A GUILD of bellringers will be hosting two special guests for a taster session.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller and Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin will be taking part in the class at St Agatha’s Church, Cascades Approach, Landport on Sunday, February 5, at 4.15pm.

The session was arranged by the Winchester and Portsmouth Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers, which promotes church bellringing across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and the Channel Islands.

Vivian Nobbs, public relations officer of the guild, said they had developed a good relationship with Cllr Fuller and his office since meeting him in last May.

She said: ‘Cllr Fuller is interested in, and supportive of, our guild’s activities. He is keen to try out bellringing with his sister. We are looking forward to hosting him.’