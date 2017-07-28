College pupils go for gold

Have your say

STUDENTS from Portsmouth College faced their toughest challenge yet at the Lower Sixth Form Challenge at Cambridge University.

The competition saw the students stretched to their limits, giving them the chance to show a university level of skill and knowledge.

Three students from the college were successful in the challenge, with Peter McKnight and Michael Hirst receiving golds, and Nathan Clark receiving silver.

Michael Hirst said: ‘This was a fantastic and invaluable experience.

‘It tested and strengthened my determination, my knowledge of chemistry, my intuition and, above all, my problem solving skills.’