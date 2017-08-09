Dozens of children with special education needs miss out on transition plans

DOZENS of children with special education needs have failed to be given plans as they prepare for secondary school.

Figures obtained from both Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council reveal a total of 38 SEN children in the county and city did not receive their final transition education or health care plan ahead of the February 15 deadline.

The figures, compiled by education lawyers Simpson Millar through the Freedom of Information act reveal that six of the 38 were in Portsmouth with the city currently home to 78 children who require a plan.

Education solicitor Samantha Hale from Simpson Millar stated: ‘Hundreds of parents around the country will have received their child’s transition plan late this year.’