Experiences of war shared with fascinated children

YOUNGSTERS were given a taste of life during wartime when they were visited by people who lived through the Second World War.

The pupils at Bedenham School, in Gosport, were able to handle artefacts from the era.

These included ration books and gas masks thanks to Pam Wayman, Kate Tame, Ruth Mitchell, Malcolm Cooper, Janet Thompson, Brian Mitchell, Glyn Wadley and Valerie and Edward Saunders.

Teacher Louise O’Malley said: ‘This opportunity was fantastic for the children.

‘They really enjoyed learning all about what life was like during the Second World War.

‘They were amazed by some of the new information they found out.

‘We were really proud of how respectful and enthusiastic they were.’

All of the volunteers contributed memories to the book Portchester Remembered which was funded by the National Lottery through the Heritage Fund.

The volunteers are aiming to talk to schoolchildren around the area.

After learning about the war, the pupils were able to ask the volunteers questions.

These included: what was school like during the war? Did they get evacuated? What was rationing like?

The volunteers proudly showed medals and other personal items dating from 1939-1945.