Fareham pupils dress as heroes for fundraiser

PUPILS dressed up as people who inspire them as part of a fundraiser for Help for Heroes.

The children at Sarisbury Infant School, in Sairsbury Green, had to pick a hero and ideas included police officers, soldiers and nurses.

As part of the day, officers from Fareham Neighbourhood Policing Team, paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and Volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue visited the school, on Barnes Lane.

The day raised £270 for Help for Heroes.

Headteacher Charlotte Weavers said: ‘Our children have an improved understanding of real life heroes in our community and how they help us.’

