Football signed by Man Utd stars is main attraction in Portsmouth school’s raffle

IT features the names of star footballers including Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David De Gea.

And now a football signed by Manchester United’s Europa League-winning squad is available as a fantastic raffle prize.

Medina Primary School, in Cosham, was gifted the ball by headteacher Howard Payne’s United-mad dad George.

The 93-year-old was the oldest fan of the club to travel to the final of the Europa League in Stockholm last month and had the signed football presented to him.

But rather than keep it, he decided to give it to his son Howard to raffle off and raise money for the school.

Howard, who grew up in Manchester before moving south to progress in his teaching career, explained: ‘My dad has been a Man Utd supporter all his life.

‘He was a chief steward for 50 years and was the oldest supporter to travel to the final.

‘They gave him the signed ball but he decided to give it to the school.

‘We thought it would be a good idea to put it up as a raffle prize and raise some money for the school.’

Many of the pupils at Medina Primary School have bought a raffle ticket and are excited to have the chance of winning the ball.

Howard added: ‘Pupils are very excited about the prospect of winning the ball, especially as it has Zlatan and Rooney’s signatures on it – possibly their last time as United players.

‘The money raised will go into the general school funds and anyone can buy a raffle ticket.’

To buy raffle tickets, simply call the school on (023) 9237 5475 or you can call in at the school office.

The school has announced that the winning ticket will be chosen on Friday, July 6.

Good luck!