Hand-made toys will help school to raise funds

FIVE-year-old Charles Coe was delighted to collect wooden toys and games for a school fete in Rowlands Castle on June 24.

Community group Havant Men’s Shed has spent the past eight months making lots of wooden toys to help towards raising funds for Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School. Proceeds from the fete sale will go towards musical and sports equipment, books and a dedicated forest school teacher.

Jacqui Coe, organiser and mum to Charles,said she was very grateful to the group for all of its support.

Havant Men’s Shed is part of an international organisation to help alleviate the isolation of men.