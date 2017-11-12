High praise for college in new report

A COLLEGE has been rated ‘outstanding’ in a glowing report by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff at Fareham College say they are ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the result, which sees the establishment in Bishopsfield Road receive the highest accolade for the first time in its 33-year history.

It is also only one of four further education colleges across the country to receive the ‘outstanding’ status under the new tougher Ofsted framework that came into being in September, 2015.

The college received ‘outstanding’ in six of seven fields, including leadership effectiveness, the quality of teaching, 16-to-19 study programmes and apprenticeships following the four-day inspection last month.

Nigel Duncan, the college’s principal, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with the outstanding Ofsted result.

‘Our dedicated team of academic and support staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure we are driving the best technical and professional education in the south.

‘Every member of staff, no matter what role they play in the organisation, our students and our employee partners, gave their all during the inspection.

‘Staff performance is consistently outstanding and student behaviour exemplary – what more could a principal ask for?’

Student employment prospects at the college were cited as exemplary, with 98 per cent of students and apprentices, of all ages, progressing to positive destinations that include employment, apprenticeships or further study.

The college’s manufacturing and engineering campus CEMAST in Lee-on-the-Solent also received particular praise.

The college is currently home to 3,381 students, with 628 of those students studying apprenticeships.

This academic year also saw the return of A-Levels for the college’s top students across a number of subjects.