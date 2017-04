THE majority of parents who applied for school places to Hampshire County Council schools have been offered a place at one of their preferred primaries.

Just over 98 per cent of parents received an offer in one of their three school choices while 90 per cent were allocated a place at their first choice of school. This is up from 88 per cent last year.

Of pupils transferring from infant to junior school, 98 per cent got a place at one of their choices.