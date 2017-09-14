Phone shop on the hunt for the city’s mini Monet

CREATIVE children are being challenged to draw a portrait of themselves to win a prize.

Carphone Warehouse has issued a call to the young people of Portsmouth to join its latest #BeatThePixel Competition.

Young artists, aged 13 or under, are being asked to draw an imaginative portrait in fewer than 15 minutes – the time it takes for the new Google Pixel phone to provide enough charge for seven hours.

A spokesman at the mobile phone giant said: ‘Children are often the best artists because they are so inventive, but they also understand that sometimes, the best results take very little time to achieve.

‘We thought this challenge would be fun for families to do together, and we’re really looking forward to seeing all the entries.’

The winners could win £100 of art supplies vouchers.

The contest runs until Sunday, October 8.

For more details on the competition or to enter it, see lowdown.carphonewarehouse.com/beat-the-pixel-competition