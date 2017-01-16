Portsmouth schools showcase entices teaching hopefuls

TEACHING hopefuls were given an insight into the profession as dozens of educators held an open day.

Schools, colleges and universities set up stalls at 1000 Lakeside, in Western Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday.

People from across the area flocked to the day, organised by Portsmouth City Council.

Among those interested in starting in the job was Christian Morton, 44, from Cosham.

Currently employed in manual labour and without qualifications, the dad-of-two is hoping to get training at Highbury College before starting out as a teacher.

‘I think that going into teaching will enlighten my life,’ he said.

‘I’m interested in a lot of different routes and teaching seems to be the ideal one for me.

‘I need to be educated before I step into this.

‘I hope to become a teaching assistant and help out, that seems to be a good route for me while I’m learning.’

Another hopeful, Gemma Muscat, 32, from Baffins, has been made redundant from BHS.

The mother-of-two said: ‘I’ve always had a passion for people and helping people learn.’

It comes as the city council is hoping to attract people into education to address a shortfall. Top teachers were on hand to give people advice.

That included Alison Beane, executive headteacher at Mary Rose Academy in Gisors Road, Milton.

Mrs Beane said: ‘The children that you teach are the future of our country, it can’t be a more responsible position.

‘We’ve got the opportunity to help shape the future.

‘For me it’s about having the opportunity to develop programmes to enable young people to achieve both educationally and personally.’