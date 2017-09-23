Primary school in Gosport celebrates one year since merger

A PRIMARY school is celebrating significant progress, one year on from its opening.

Brockhurst Primary School opened in September last year when the Brockhurst junior and infants schools were joined together.

The merger took place after a 2015 Ofsted report rated the junior school as inadequate.

The infant school received a good rating the same year.

Councillor Peter Edgar, who opened the new school, said at the time: ‘We believed that this was the way ahead for the school and it will help improve Key Stage 2 results.

‘Some children find it quite difficult to transfer schools and we should try to take education as one across the range as far as possible.’

The move seems to have been a success; one year on, SATs results for Key Stage Two pupils have seen a 28 per cent increase, and the new primary school is said to have benefitted the community.

Charlotte Rolls, who has three children at the school, said: ‘Since the merger of the two schools, the ethos and progress that was already established in the infant school is continued throughout the primary.

‘The school has become a family community with children, parents and staff supporting each other.’

- CHLOE LAFFERTY