Pupils stun crowds at capital fundraiser

PUPILS from a Portsmouth school took part in a two-day music marathon for charity.

Musicians from Portsmouth High School travelled to London for a performance in front of staff and customers at Coutts Bank in support of Coram, a charity that supports children and young people with practical life advice.

The girls, who were joined by a number of other schools, performed for a 30-minute slot with a culminating performance from the Ukeladies.

Isabella Roberts, who is in Year 9, said: ‘Coutts had a really friendly atmosphere.

‘The history of the bank was really interesting and I am so glad I had the opportunity to perform.’

Thalia Burke, also from Year 9, said: ‘Everyone was very friendly and there was a great day planned – performing in the garden court was a brilliant end to our day.’

Director of music George Tinsley said: ‘I’m very proud of our talented musicians who helped raise money for such an important charity.’