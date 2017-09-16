Schools announce a change of name

TWO schools have changed their names to mark a new era.

Siskin Infant and Junior schools in Gosport have been renamed to Alver Valley, a name change that has come into effect with the start of the academic year.

The schools say the name change reflects the excitement of the regenerated area around the school.

Executive head Jill Roseblade said: ‘This is a very exciting time for the children, parents, staff and community.

‘It is now time to shout about our successes, our excellent provision, talented staff, stimulating environment, high quality results and positive Ofsted feedbacks.

‘It starts a new chapter for the schools where we realise what the school deserves to be, rather than the image of what it used to be.’

Chair of governors Joan Kerr said: ‘Our schools are at the centre of a diverse community – we have been proud to play a small part in the regeneration area.’