Schools to fundraise for ‘Spotacular’ event

SCHOOLS throughout Portsmouth are being called upon to register for the 2017 BBC Children In Need and Lloyds Banking Group campaign The Big Spotacular.

The fundraising event aims to help disadvantaged children and young people in the UK. Last year, the campaign saw Busy Bees Nursery, Denmead Infant School and Warren Park Primary raise £59,669.

Nurseries and pre-schools are being encouraged to put on Pudsey picnic parties, primary schools are being asked to hold Make it Spotty events with singing and baking and secondary schools are being told to plan Spotacular fundraising and sponsored challenges. Schools that register before September 15 could win an exclusive prize.

Tanya Rabin, BBC Children in Need partnership lead at Lloyds Banking Group, said: ‘We are thrilled at how much schools in Portsmouth have raised for Children in Need through the Big Lloyds Bank Spotacular. We hope their success will encourage other schools to join in with The Big Spotacular.’

To register, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools