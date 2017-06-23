Sports day bonanza sees Priory School descend on Southsea Common

HUNDREDS of students took over Southsea Common for their sports day.

Every pupil and staff member at Priory School headed to the seafront for the annual event.

The year groups took part in a range of sports including football, handball, beach volleyball, street basketball, rounders and ultimate frisbee.

Priory School, on Fawcett Road, has been holding its sports day on Southsea Common for five years and it is something the children enjoy.

Year 7 pupils Nathan Deveer, Alba Berisha and Paige Kingston were taking part for the first year.

Alba, 12, said: ‘It has been really nice having the whole school out and taking part in the sports. It is good to have all the space. At my primary school we did it in the grounds so it’s nice to have the whole of the seafront.’

Paige agreed. The 12-year-old said: ‘I really liked playing bench-ball which we normally play in our PE lessons.

‘There was lots of sport to chose from so the whole day was really fun.’

Twelve-year-old Nathan enjoyed doing athletics and took part in a number of races including a relay and 50m sprint.

He said: ‘There is loads more space to do the different sports so it’s been really good.’

The day was organised by head of PE Dan Rackley. He said the idea of the event started in 2012 when London held the Olympic Games.

Dan said: ‘We wanted to be a part of that Olympic legacy so organised a sports day the whole school could do.

‘It is great to see the idea still going and everyone taking part and having a good time.’

