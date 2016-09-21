Study reveals how safe students are at Hampshire universities

A HAMPSHIRE university has been named as one of the safest places to study.

The University of Winchester experienced the third lowest levels of crime in England and Wales in the past year, according to fresh figures from thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk

The statistics show the crimes most likely to hit students – robbery, burglary, violence and sexual offences.

The University of Portsmouth was 45th, below the University of Chichester (23rd) and the University of Southampton (34th). Southampton Solent was 114th of the 129 sites named in the study.