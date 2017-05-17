Tangent wins redesign bid

A Marketing company has won a bid to transform the University of Portsmouth’s digital estate.

Tangent has won a competitive process to develop and implement a digital transformation strategy for the University of Portsmouth.

The transformation will include a complete redesign and build of the university’s existing website.

Tangent has recently been voted one of the UK’s top digital agencies and works with clients include The Children’s Society and Sky.

Oliver Green, managing partner at Tangent said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be working with the University of Portsmouth and look forward to delivering a personalised digital experience.

‘This is a fantastic brief for Tangent, one that blends our technical expertise with our market-leading capabilities in digital strategy and experience design.’