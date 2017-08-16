University of Portsmouth expecting boost in international students ahead of A-Level results

WITH A-Level results just a day away, the city’s university is expecting an increase in the number of international students once the brown envelopes have all been opened.

Despite the Brexit vote, The University of Portsmouth says it will be expecting a slight increase on its international contingent.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the university, says international demand at the ever-growing campus ‘remains strong’ and that the institution will be boosted by applications due its gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework this year.

He said: ‘At present, our international demand remains strong. People want to study at the University of Portsmouth because of the excellence we offer.

‘International students are very aware of league tables and success criteria, such as TEF Gold, and are keen to take courses that will provide an excellent experience and great future employment opportunities.

‘‘We anticipate a slightly higher number of international students this year.

‘This is good news for the city as international students – and visits from their family and friends – support about £64m spending in Portsmouth annually and about 600 jobs.’

Universities across the country are awaiting what is set to be the toughest ever student recruitment season, with Ucas, the admissions clearing house, showing a sharp fall in the number of applications for undergraduate study from UK students since 2012.

Prof Galbraith said: ‘There is no doubt that the market in which we operate is becoming more competitive with a fall in the number of 18-year-olds nationally.

‘We are, however, in a strong position with a very positive upward trajectory.’

He added: ‘Applications for places are strong with more than five applicants for every place we offer.

‘This year, we will be active in clearing to give as many individuals as we can the opportunity to benefit from our distinctive education.

‘Being a part of the university community is a life-changing experience.

‘We want to offer that experience to as many people as can benefit from it.’

While Southampton Solent University are set to make offers to students through Snapchat and Instagram for the first time, Prof Galbraith said the institution was not following that approach and would stick to face-to-face and over the phone interactions when making decisions.

Clearing open days are also being held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you wish to contact the university through clearing, ring 023 9284 8090 or visit port.ac.uk/clearing.