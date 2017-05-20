University reaches top 40 in latest rankings

THE University of Portsmouth has been named in the top 40 universities in the UK by a national newspaper.

It is ranked 37th in the Guardian University Guide 2018, improving its position for the third successive year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said the new rankings were ‘fantastic news’ for the university.

He added: ‘This is one of three rankings this year in which Portsmouth has risen, underlining our continued high performance and growing reputation for excellence.

‘This continued success is due to the university putting the education of our students first by investing in outstanding staff and resources to support learning and teaching.’

The university has risen from 43rd in last year’s guide, and 49th in 2016.

At subject level the institution remains number one in the country for sports science.

The league table ranks universities according to factors such as spending per student, graduate career prospects and grades needed to get a place.