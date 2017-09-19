WATCH: Gosport college set to sell off land for 130 homes

MORE than 100 homes could be built on land a college hopes to sell of to fund major redevelopment work.

St Vincent College, in Gosport, has announced it hopes to pay for its ambitious scheme, which will include a new hub for start-up firms, by selling land that could take 130 apartments.

The college has vowed to preserve the heritage of its site in the shake-up.

A consultation opened yesterday revealed the western corner of Mill Lane and Forton Road will see a new entrance building, and a digital enterprise hub will be set up to serve as a business incubator for start up firms. Flood defences will be created together with the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership.

The college plans to pay for this scheme by selling off land to be used for new housing, creating 130 homes of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Principal Matt Atkinson said: ‘It is my great privilege to launch this public consultation on our plans for the site.

‘I think it is a really exciting time for the college – we want to make sure that every single classroom and laboratory is top notch and the best that young people can get – to do that we probably turn some of the site into some housing.

‘We have had great support from Gosport Borough Council and from our project manager.

‘I am really excited about the plans and we are looking forward to hearing what the public thinks of them – we are going to take it all on board and see what changes we need to make.

‘Whatever happens, we need to protect the heritage of this site. This site goes back 200 years so we need to make sure that any new buildings and developments are done properly.’

Peter Marsh, director of Peter Marsh Consulting, said: ‘We want to continue attracting students to this site – that is the goal of this redevelopment.

‘The housing need in Gosport is high, as it is across the country, so this seemed like a good way to fund what we are planning to do.’

Mr Marsh said that the flood defences planned by the college will benefit everyone in the area.

He said: ‘There are hundreds of homes nearby that are at risk of flooding.

‘We are working closely with Gosport Borough Council and the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership to protect both the college and our local residents.’

St Vincent College said that it hopes to complete the redevelopment by 2021.

The public consultation will be open in the Jervis Gallery at St Vincent College today and tomorrow, from 5-9pm.