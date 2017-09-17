Search

Emergency services at scene of serious collision between car and horsebox

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the B2177 (Picture via Hants Road Policing)
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the B2177 (Picture via Hants Road Policing)

BOB HIND: So when did ‘navy’ become ‘military’?

0
Have your say

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious collision between a car and a horsebox this morning.

Hampshire Police and appliances from Bishop's Waltham, Eastleigh and Cosham fire stations have been called to the incident just outside Bishop's Waltham on the B2177.

A specialist vehicle from Cosham has been sent to the scene with one male extricated by firefighters from one of the vehicles.

The road is currently closed in both directions.