Engineers from HMS Sultan help to kick cancer for Steven

WHEN Leading Air Engineering Technician (LAET) Steven Taylor was diagnosed with bowel cancer, little did he know how well HMS Sultan would rally behind him.

An avid Norwich City fan, Steven wanted to help other cancer sufferers by working with The Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

After hearing about Steven’s wishes, staff and students from the Defence College of Technical Training’s Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School where he had been studying decided to raise some funds.

Wearing kits donated by Norwich City, Steven’s classmates took on staff in a charity football match, winning 3-1.

On top of this, Steven’s class organised a barbecue, raffle and fundraising night.

In total, HMS Sultan managed to raise more than £1,000 for the charity

Classmate LAET Jamie Ward said: ‘Steven is a top guy who has done a lot for us as a class to bring us all together.

‘That’s why we’re all here now, as we all want to do well for him and bring in some money for the charity.

‘Steven is a massive Norwich City supporter and a season ticket holder and the club delivered the kits – we’re also going to raffle them off to raise money for the charity.

‘The instructors have been really good in organising a team to play and have helped in raising awareness as have the Killicks Bar, who have also helped organise an event.’

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation helps more than 38,000 people every year to achieve their goals through sport.