Experience some rarely played chamber pieces at Portsmouth Guildhall

The Portsmouth chamber music series continues with a fascinating recital by violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist James Baillieu

Tamsin is a fast-rising star who is currently recording all the violin sonatas by CPE Bach, hence the inclusion of two of his unjustly neglected works, together with the beautiful Schubert A major sonata, and a truly remarkable one by Prokofiev in his most brutal vein.

Born in London in 1986, she enjoys an adventurous and varied career. In addition to concerts with the Royal Philharmonic, London Philharmonic and BBC orchestras, she has been an associate artist with the Orchestra of the Swan and works with conductors including Andrew Litton and Tamás Vásáry.

James’s last performed in Portsmouth four years ago with Marcus Farnsworth who so memorably sang Schubert’s Winterreise in the Menuhin Room.

He has been the prize-winner of the Wigmore Hall Song Competition among others.

Portsmouth Guildhall

Monday, November 27

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk