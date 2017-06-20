Families invited to register for annual Rowans Ride

FAMILIES enjoying picnics were encouraged to sign up for an annual cycling fundraiser.

The Rowans Hospice handed out leaflets in Southsea to mark the opening of registration for the Rowans Ride.

Andy Dickson and Lola, two, Michael Kays, 11-month-old Lily and Michelle Kays Picture: Habibur Rahman (170804-95)

Every year, hundreds of people get on their bikes and cycle up 65 miles to raise money for the Purbrook hospice.

And to launch the event, volunteers went to Canoe Lake over the weekend to give out information and ask people to sign up for the September fundraiser.

People of all ages can join and the route has three distances suitable for families. With the sun shining, the volunteers got a good response from people gathered at the lake.

Gemma Carden, events fundraiser, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that registration for this year’s Rowans Ride is officially open.

‘We already have 27 people signed up to complete either the Leisure, Challenge or Epic routes. We have had lots of interest in the new Virtual Rowans Ride – the option of completing the distance in your own time or even on a static bike.

‘There has never been a better time to get on your bike for The Rowans Hospice.’

This is the sixth year The Rowans Hospice has held the event, which starts and finished at 1000 Lakeside, at North Harbour in Cosham. Participants can choose from three different routes – 18 miles, 30 miles or 65 miles.

For the first time, people can also sign up for the virtual ride, which allows them to complete the distance, between September 1 and September 30, at their gym, as part of a ride to work or at leisure.

Howard and Kate Williams with Natalie Thomas Picture: Habibur Rahman (170804-96)

There is a registration fee and any age can take part with under-fives going free.

The ride is on September 17 at 8am. To register visit rowanshospice.co.uk/events/rowans-ride-2017.