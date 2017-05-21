Family flee Southsea toaster fire

A MOTHER and her young daughter rushed out of their home after a toaster caught fire.
It happened this evening around 9.30pm in a flat above Ice Bar, in Highland Road, Southsea.
The toaster was not being used at the time.
Samantha Gattrell, 32, was with her daughter Lexi, seven, and one-year-old pug Lexi when the blaze started.
They called 999, left the flat and waited for firefighters to arrive. Her husband moved the toaster out into the street.
Samantha said: 'I just smelled burning, I called my husband, he was downstairs.
'Everyone got out and waited for the fire brigade.'
A crew used a fan to clear the smoke. Ambulance service staff checked over the family.
No-one was injured.