Family flee Southsea toaster fire

A MOTHER and her young daughter rushed out of their home after a toaster caught fire.

It happened this evening around 9.30pm in a flat above Ice Bar, in Highland Road, Southsea.

The toaster that caught fire in a flat in Highland Road, Southsea

The toaster was not being used at the time.

Samantha Gattrell, 32, was with her daughter Lexi, seven, and one-year-old pug Lexi when the blaze started.

They called 999, left the flat and waited for firefighters to arrive. Her husband moved the toaster out into the street.

Samantha said: 'I just smelled burning, I called my husband, he was downstairs.

'Everyone got out and waited for the fire brigade.'

The residents moved the toaster out on the street before firefighters from Southsea arrived.

A crew used a fan to clear the smoke. Ambulance service staff checked over the family.

No-one was injured.