Fareham employee braves a complete head shave for two good causes

In a bid to help not just one charity, but two, a woman from Fareham braved the shave for the good of others in front of her colleagues.

Teresa Standen, technical sales engineer at Fareham’s Pipe Center, invited a hairdresser to her workplace so she could have her entire head shaved.

Teresa did it for Macmillan Cancer Support, smashing her original target of £500 and raising a staggering £2,000.

Not only this, but she’s also donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which produces wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Having experienced the heartache that cancer can cause, Teresa decided it was time she made a real difference.

She said: ‘It’s the least I could do to make a difference.

‘I’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity.

‘I never imagined that I would raise so much more than the original £500 target I set.

‘It’s really odd seeing a stranger in the mirror when I wake up each morning but it’s great, my hair takes seconds to dry now.

‘I’d like to say thank you to everyone who kindly donated.’

Many commented that the decision Teresa made was a courageous one, especially for someone with such long hair.

To show their support, Pipe Center branch manager Biff Baker and engineer Roger Heap also had their heads shaved.