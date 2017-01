FIREFIGHTERS were called to a small fire thought to have been started by a member of the public.

Crew members from Fareham fire station were sent out after a tree stump was set alight about 1pm yesterday.

The stump was located at a park in Lee-on-the-Solent.

A spokesperson from the fire station said: ‘The fire wasn’t very big and took two minutes to extinguish with a hose reel.

‘We don’t know who started it.’