Figures from ONS welcomed by MP

NEWS of record high employment is ‘really encouraging’ according to Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics show that the national rate of employment is at an all-time high of 75.3 per cent, with 32.14 million people now in work.

In Gosport, unemployment has fallen by 703 since August 2010, representing a drop of 51 per cent.

Youth unemployment has fallen by 220 over the same period.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is really encouraging that both locally and nationally government policies are helping more and more people into work, especially given predictions of rocketing unemployment in the wake of last year’s vote to leave the EU.

‘This really reflects the strength and the resilience of our economy.

‘There is of course more to do, but the latest figures are a welcome indication that policies are working, and we are moving in the right direction.’