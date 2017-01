FOUR people had to be rescued from two separate lifts by firefighters today.

Crews from Fareham attended the first incident at Collingwood Court, on Stow Crescent.

Two people had to be let out of the lift at 1.09pm.

An hour later, the Fareham firefighters were called to the second stuck lift at Cedar Court, on Bath Lane, where two women were stuck.

Nobody was injured.

Both rescues were in sheltered accommodation.